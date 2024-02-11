AFCON 2023 Final: Coach Peseiro Releases Nigeria's Starting XI List, Simon Drops To Bench

The Super Eagles of Nigeria made two changes to the starting lie-up for their AFCON 2023 final encounter with the host Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles recalled Samuel Chukwueze to the line-up while Zaidu Sanusi recovered from injury to make the starting XI.

Moses Simon and Bright Osayi-Samuel are the players that were dropped to the bench by Jose Peseiro.

It is, however, the usual players on the starting line-up with Victor Osimhen leading the line while Stanley Nwabali remains the man between the sticks.

William Troost-Ekong captains the side and also leads his three-man backline that also includes trusted lieutenants Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey.

Ola Aina will look to continue his marauding runs on the flank while the midfield duo of Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi would face a monumental task of holding the Ivoirians’ physical midfield.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Elephants of Ivory Coast at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan for the prize of a fourth AFCON title from 9pm.

Eagles starting XI

Stanley Nwabali, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen