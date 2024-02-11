Outrage As Nigerians Condemn Access Holdings Statement On Herbert Wigwe's Death





Nigerians have reacted to a statement issued by Access Holdings on the death of its former CEO Mr Herbert Wigwe

Mr Wigwe died on Saturday in a helicopter crash alongside his wife , son and three others in the United States of America

While Nigerians have been pouring out their hearts out on the tragic incident , the Bank finally issued a press Statement on the incident on Sunday

While the Bank expressed its sadness over his death , what irked several people was the last paragraph of the statement which assured the Bank's customers that the Company is working on appointing an Acting Chief Executive to take over the job of Mr Herbert Wigwe ( although described as statutory) less than 24 hours after his death

They've taken to social media to vent their anger on what they claimed to be an " insensitive " statement

To them the appointment of a new Chief Executive even if in the offing shouldn't form a part of the statement of such magnitude knowing fulĺy well the tragic nature of his death

