The Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN) extends our deepest condolences on the tragic loss of your Group CEO, Herbert Wigwe in the helicopter crash on February 9th, 2023.

Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time, and we share in the grief of losing a visionary leader.

May strength and solace surround you as you navigate through this profound sorrow.





Sincerely,

President, Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN)