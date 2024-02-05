Abducted Baby Sold For N800,000 By Housegirl Rescued In Lagos Market

A baby, allegedly sold by a maid identified as Ruth Okezie, for N800,000, has been found in a market in the Shomolu area of Lagos State.

Okezie reportedly abducted and absconded with the baby from the home in Shomolu around 2 am on Saturday, February 3.

An X user, #Dannysleek, in now-deleted tweets, raised an alarm that a maid hired through an agency absconded with the baby on Saturday.

In an update post on his X handle #BenHundeyin on Monday, February 5, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the baby was rescued by the police after she was abandoned in Alade Market in the Shomolu.

He wrote: "Due to intense manhunt and pressure from the police, the buyer in the early hours of today abandoned the baby in Alade Market, Shomolu. The baby was promptly rescued by the police.

"The baby has since been handed over to her parents after they positively identified her.

"Efforts are still on to apprehend the buyer who is currently on the run."

#Danysleek confirming the report on his X handle wrote: "Good news Twitter fam! The baby has been found. Munachimso has been found!

"She has been reunited with her parents in perfect health! Glory to God forever! Thank you so much Twitter fam for coming through with your retweets! God bless y'all!"