Davido Congratulates Tyla On Beating Him To Grammy Award

Singer Davido has congratulated South African female rapper, Tyla, for emerging victorious in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony which held on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

The ‘Feel’ crooner on his X handle on Monday, February 5, expressed his joy to the winner saying its a big one for Africa. 

Despite losing out on all three nominations, Davido wrote: “Congratulations on your win #Tyllaaaaaaa! Big One for africa! Keep soaring!”

Tyla’s song, ‘Water’ came top against ‘Amapiano’ by Asake and Olamide; ‘City Boys’ by Burna Boy. ‘Unavailable’ by Davido featuring Musa Keys; and ‘Rush’ by Ayra Starr. 

