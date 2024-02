Legendary playwright, actor, poet and singer, Olujimi Adeboye Solanke, famously known as Uncle Jimi, Solanke is dead

CKNNews learnt that Solanke died this morning

He was a Nigerian film actor, dramatist, folk singer, poet and playwright.

Born: July 1942 (age 81 years)

There have not been an official confirmation from his family

More details later