School Children, Teachers Kidnapped In Ekiti

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

School children numbering six, three teachers and a bus driver have been kidnapped in Emure Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The incidentnoccured on Monday evening while the school bus was conveying the children to Eporo-Ekiti.

It was gathered that the incident occured at the same time bandits attacked a vehicle conveying three traditional rulers between Oke-Ako and Ipao Ekiti, in Ajoni Local Government area.

The gunmen were said to have ambushed the school bus carrying the pupils from a private nursery school back home from the day’s work at about 5pm

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال