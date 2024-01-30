School Children, Teachers Kidnapped In Ekiti

School children numbering six, three teachers and a bus driver have been kidnapped in Emure Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The incidentnoccured on Monday evening while the school bus was conveying the children to Eporo-Ekiti.

It was gathered that the incident occured at the same time bandits attacked a vehicle conveying three traditional rulers between Oke-Ako and Ipao Ekiti, in Ajoni Local Government area.

The gunmen were said to have ambushed the school bus carrying the pupils from a private nursery school back home from the day’s work at about 5pm