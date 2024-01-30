Police FPRO Adejobi Visits Officer Injured By Bandits In Abuja

The Force Public Relations Officer of the Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday, January 29, visited the hospital to check on an officer, Audu Mohammed, who was injured by armed bandits on January 2nd.

Adejobi made this known on his X handle on Monday, January 29.

He wrote: "One of the hazards of our job. ASP Audu Mohammed, attached to Bwari Division, one of the policemen who raised to the scene of Bwari kidnapping on 2nd January 2024, was fired by the armed bandits, and seriously injured.

He is recuperating. We lost one sgt Ezekiel Emmanuel and the brother of the father of the victims, who accompanied the policemen to the incident. May their souls rest in peace.

We need your support and prayers to continually fight successful wars against the evildoers and criminally minded individuals in Nigeria."





Source: X | Princemoye1





