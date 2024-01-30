Nabeeha: Obi Visits Family Of Kidnapped Abuja Sisters ( Pictures)

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has paid a condolence visit to the Al-Kadriyar family, whose six daughters were abducted on January 2.

During the visit to the family on Tuesday, Obi expressed concerns over the rate of kidnappings in the country and urged the government to curb insecurity.

Obi said, "I came to have the opportunity of condoling the family and then see the young ones that are still in the hospital.

"It is for all of us to sacrifice everything possible to see that criminality is contained.

"Can you imagine how it feels for a father to lose a young daughter. Imagine Folashade's family as well. Just imagine the trauma. Imagine what they are going through.

"The government and the people must work hard to stop this. It is a very sad situation, I don't even know how to start commenting, because this is happening everyday. We can't continue this way."





CKNNews reports that about 19 abductees were taken away by bandits from the Sagwari Estate Layout in the Dutsen-Alhaji area in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory earlier in January.

They included six girls who were abducted from their home alongside their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar.

It was gathered that the gunmen later released their father, asking him to go get the ransom for the release of his daughters.

The kidnappers killed four of the hostages, including Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a 400-level student of Biological Science, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and 13-year-old Folashade Ariyo.

The remaining five sisters regained their freedom on Saturday, January 20.

The Nigerian Police Force, on Sunday, disclosed that they arrested a suspected kidnapper, Bello Mohammed, 28, believed to be involved in the abduction and murder of Nabeeha.

Credit: X| Peter Obi