Police Arrest Suspected Robber, Cultist, Kidnapper In Ogun





The spokesman of the Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, has announced one Abdul-Azeez Ibrahim, also known as 'Butcher' suspected of armed robbery, cultism and kidnappeing has been arrested in the Ijebu Ode area of Ogun state.

He stated this on Monday, January 29 via his X handle.

Sharing photos, the Force Public Relations Officer wrote: "Police Arrest Suspected Armed robber, cultist, and kidnapper in Ogun State. Ogun State Police Command, on 27th January, 2024, at about 2.30am, arrested One Abdul-Azeez Ibrahim, aka Butcher, m, in Ijebu Ode area. He is the hit man and armourer for the Neo Black Movement of Africa, aka Black Axe, in Ijebu Ode. He is an extra year student of Tai Solarin University of Education Ijagun Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. The Ogun State Police Command will address the media on this case and many others as soon as possible."