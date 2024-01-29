JAMB: Suspect Arrested For Unappropriate Use Of Contact Information After Mother's Complaint

A Nigerian mother, simply identified as Iphie Ajike, who called out the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over the alleged use of her daughter’s contact information by a staff member at a JAMB registration centre, has given an update that the suspect has been arrested.

In a post on her X handle on Monday, January 29, she expressed joy that the suspect along with his accomplice has been arrested.

She wrote: "UPDATE!!!! 😭😭😭 The guy has been arrested. Him and his accomplice, the guy that registered my child are currently in custody!

"Thanks to #JAMBHQ for your swift response. I'm grateful!"

Iphie had accused a staff member at a JAMB registration center of using the contact information associated with her daughter’s JAMB profile to contact her.

JAMB, responding to her accusation assured her that a thorough investigation will be carried out, adding that it is committed to the data privacy and safety of her daughter’s information.