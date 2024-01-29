Female Poly Student Commits Suicide Over Failed Relationship

A female student, Jamima Shetima Balami, has reportedly committed suicide by consuming a substance believed to be rat poison in Adamawa State.

Balami, a National Diploma II student of the Department of Mass Communication at the Federal Polytechnic Mubi in Adamawa State, was undergoing Industrial Training (IT) at the Adamawa Television (ATV), Yola at the time of her death.

Balami, who hailed from Garkida Gombi, died at her residence in Vinikilang, popularly known as Hayin Gada in the Girei local government area of the state.

The 24-year-old, who was the only daughter of her father, was said to have taken her own life when her boyfriend, allegedly a lecturer at Modibbo Adama University (MAU), asked her to end their relationship.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the incident on Monday, stating that the father of the deceased reported the matter to the police.

Nguroje added that, although the matter was reported to the police in two different versions, the police promised to unveil the real cause of death.

