LASG Reacts To Ongoing Illegal Sandfilling At Lekki

The Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has reacted to a video showing a water area being sand-filled in preparation for building, saying that the state would take appropriate action.

In a video shared by the Lagos State Environment Update, on Sunday, January 28, the caption reads: "This is happening at the back of Lakeview 2 on Orchid Road, Lekki" A male voice said: "See where people are filling. This is at the back of Orchid Road and this place is supposed to be a canal and people have started filling it so that they can build another house and block the water from flowing.





"This is bad, the male voice continued, "I think the government need to look into this, this is not acceptable as it is going to block the water from flowing. This is at the back of Lakeview 2"





In response, the Commissioner reacted saying: "This is clearly an illegal construction. The Lagos State Government will take action."



