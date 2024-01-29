Illicit Affairs : Comedian AY Petitions Delta Police Over False Allegations

Comedian and actor, Ayo Makun popularly known as AY has petitioned the Delta Police Command over allegations against him by a Facebook user identified as Agozi Samuel.

The publication, which surfaced online on Monday, January 29 and titled 'Petition against for Mr. Agozi Samuel for criminal Defamation & Cyberstalking Of Mr. Richard Ayo Makun(Also Known As "AY") - Request For Arrest, Investigation & Prosecution" alleges that our client(AY) is involved in an extra-marital affair with one, May Edochie, the wife of Yul Edochie and responsible for the marital crisis between May and her husband.

According to the five-page petition, Agozi in a 4mins 32secs video published on Saturday, January 20, made various statements that are not only false and baseless but also capable of causing annoyance, insult, enmity, hatred, public outrage and needless anxiety to our client and his family and exposing our client to hatred and public ridicule.

In the video, titled 'AY comedian where is your wife?' where the allegations were made and shared on a Facebook page 'Agozi Commedy' with a following of over 23, 000 followers, Agozi Samuel made false, baseless and untrue statements knowingly and intentionally made at several intervals.

He said: “You slept with May. Because of you, Yul Edochie and his wife separated because you’re having an affair with Yul Edochie wife which is May. The general public did not know what is happening even the Court case that is going on the general public did not know.

‘’I told you on 31st night that in this 2024, I will be the one to bring you down for you to bring down in 2024. For you to bring down a home that lasted for many years, you made them separated, you made the wife live different and the husband. What are you looking for in somebody’s wife that your wife does not have?

“Your plan now is to go and marry May. I know all your plans, you want to go and marry May. You think I don’t know?

"This is what really happened. AY slept with May Edochie, that was why Yul Edochie and May Edochie are not together today."

AY said the allegations made by Agozi are ‘’false, untrue and baseless’’.

AY, through his lawyers urged the Police Command to take immediate action in investigating and apprehending the identified individual responsible for these criminal acts as evidence of defamation, cyberstalking and cyberbullying of the comedian has been provided in the petition.