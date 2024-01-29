Artiste Lilfrosh Hit Me Countless Times .. Ex-Girlfriend Alleges

Singer Sanni Goriola Wasiu, popularly known as Lil Frosh, has faced assault accusations from his ex-girlfriend, Cute Gemini.

Lil Frosh had previously narrated how everything started, saying that the story of what transpired was twisted.

He wrote: "See how everything started on her face, it started with a reaction that caused a boil, we even went to the pharmacy to check what happened to her, sadly after medications the conditions worsened and when it became really big they turned the story that I hit her and presented these pictures as evidence, I tried to explain nobody wanted to hear me out, that was the peak of my career.

"I begged they refused to stop, they collected money and left me empty, NO LABEL, NO LOVE, turned my fans against me, turned Nigerians against me, at a point I almost ended it all, seeing the people I started music with become way bigger than me, my life was a bad news, no motivation anywhere, please guys help me beg #davido for a second chance"

However, Cute Gemini took to her Instagram account on Sunday, January 28, to share her part of the story, saying: "Yes Lilfrosh did hit me countless times, it wasn’t just “a slap“, and it was never just a slap! I never disrespected his mom! I lost so many pictures and video evidence from the previous beatings and these are the only ones I could get my hands on since it’s been years now and I never knew the day would come again where he’ll want to pin everything on my head!

"He beat me up and hit me at the back of my head with an iron rod, while beating me I hit my head on the wall and that’s when the swelling and internal bleeding started."