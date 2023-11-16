Zimbabwean Goalkeeper George Chigova Collapses, Dies At Home

Former Zimbabwe international goalkeeper George Chigova has passed away aged 32.

The shot stopper died after collapsing at his home in South Africa.

He suffered a heart attack in July and briefly tried to return to football.

The played nicknamed "Zikeeper" won 32 caps for Zimbabwe during his career.

He featured at the Africa Cup of Nations several times.

Chigova also won the COSAFA Cup with Zimbabwe in 2017 and 2018.

He made a name for himself at Dynamos in his homeland, where he was dubbed his nickname by adoring supporters.

Chigova left and spent much of his club career in the South African Premier Division with SuperSport United and Polokwane City.

SuperSport United confirmed his passing on Wednesday, saying: 'It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of former SuperSport United player, George Chigova. Rest easy Zikeeper.'