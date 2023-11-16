New Rivers CP Tunji Disu Vows To Arrest Notorious Wanted Cult Kingpin Gift Okpara

The new Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, on Wednesday, visited Ahoada East Local Government Area and vowed to arrest the wanted gang leader, Gift Okpara, fingered in the killing of the Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbanshim.

CP Disu, therefore, charged the officers of the command to roll up their sleeves and ensure that Okpara aka 2-Baba and other fleeing members of his cult group terrorising the area were tracked down and made to face the law.

The police helmsman who was accompanied by senior police officers of the command while addressing officers of Ahoada Area Command and Division said, “I know how difficult it is for you people to enter those difficult areas.

“I want you to know that we are going to support you with all required logistics. I want you to know how important we take your job. My first assignment was to come and see you, to tell you how important you are.”





He further charged the officers to give him success by arresting the culprits, saying nobody would kill a police officer and go scot-free.

CP Disu however advised the officers to keep safe to avoid injuries and fatality.

The Rivers police boss with his men also visited Odieremenyi community where five natives were killed last Sunday to commiserate with the people and to assess the level of security there.

Meanwhile, during a chat with the Chairman of Ahoada East LGA, Ben Eke, Disu said the command under his watch would do everything possible to bring a lasting peace to the area.

He disclosed that his visit to the LGA was his first assignment as the new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State.

In his response, Eke told the CP that his visit to Ahoada East LGA upon assumption of duty showed that he loved the state dearly.

Eke said, “I must tell you the truth. The police are trying. Several arrests have been made. What happened days ago was just a display of frustration and they want to blackmail the government.”



