Super Eagles Star Ighalo Slept With BBNaija Star, Nollywood Actress’ – Estranged wife, Adesuwa

Sonia Adesuwa, the estranged wife of former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has taken to social media to make serious allegations about him.


She claimed the former Manchester United player was sleeping around with different women including a Nollywood actress and a Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star.


In her recent outburst, Adesuwa also threatened to expose more of Ighalo’s dirty secrets.


Adesuwa also claimed she helped Ighalo throughout his career and assisted his immediate family travel to Europe.

