Wike Accuses Gov Fubara Of Importing Crisis Into Rivers

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has lampooned Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, describing him as an ingrate.

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers, waded into his strained relationship with Fubara for the first time while speaking to select journalists in Abuja, on Friday.

The relationship between Wike and Fubara went sour less than six months after handover.

The crisis reached its height a few weeks ago when the chamber of the State House of Assembly was set ablaze and the subsequent move to impeach the governor.

Fubara had stormed the Complex alongside his supporters, vowing to fight the impeachment threat.

President Bola Tinubu had waded into the crisis by summoning the duo who are of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Aso Rock.

Speaking on the crisis rocking the state, Wike declared, “I don’t like ingrates.

“Let me tell you, I don’t like ingrates; I can’t stand it. What is happening now is what Odili said in his book: ‘Give a man power and money, then you will know the person.’

“If you haven’t given a man, power and money, then you don’t know the person. However, I’m not worried because I’m a politician. I know what other states are suffering because of debt, but go and check if I left liabilities; the records are there.

“I left projects for him to commission so he would showcase during his hundred days, then politics came in. We are just starting; God gave you something; you are now importing crisis.

“God gave this on the platter of gold; the Federal Government is not fighting you, no crisis, but you are the one now creating crisis for yourself; only those who are natural ingrates will support what is happening there. I use the instrumentality of law to fight not thugs, time will come,” he said.