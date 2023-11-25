PDP Loses 11 House Of Assembly Members At Appeal Court In Plateau

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, sacked 11 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the Plateau state assembly.

In a unanimous decision, the panel led by Justice Okon Abang, held that all the sacked lawmakers scored wasted votes at the time of the March 2023 general election because their party lacked structure.

He added that the PDP violated section 177 of the 1999 constitution, hence coypd not sponsor candidates in an election.

The court however declared all the second runners up in the March 18 elections as winners.

Those sacked are; Hon Timothy Dantong (Riyom), Hon. Rimyat Nanbol,- (Langtang North Central), Moses Sule (Mikang), Salome Waklek,-Pankshin, Hon. Bala Fwangji (Mangu South), Hon. Maren Ishaku (Bokkos), Hon. Dagogot (Quaanpan North) and Nannim Langyi,-(Langtang North North).

Others are Nimchak Rims (Langtang South) Hon. Danjuma Azi (Jos North West) Gwottson Fom (Jos South) and Hon. Abubakar Sani idris (Mangu North) respectively.

The All Progressives Congress  is now the leading party in the parliament.

