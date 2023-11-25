I’m A Full-blooded Ijaw Man...Gov Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State asserted his full Ijaw heritage, emphasising the significance of the Opobo people in the history of the Ijaw struggle.

During a meeting with the Regent and representatives of Kalabari Se Kobiri at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Fubara dismissed claims from certain quarters suggesting that he isn’t of Ijaw descent.

He highlighted that those making such claims lack an understanding of the historical struggle that contributed to the esteemed status of the Ijaw people.

“Whoever is feeding you with that information, should go back to their history classes. You cannot talk about the Ijaw struggle without the Opobo, the Bonny, and the Kalabari”, Fubara declared.

He added; “We had our trade lines at that time and for you to occupy a trade line, it means you are a true Ijaw man. So, for the records, I am a full-blooded, up to my bones, an Ijaw man.”

The Governor said that Ijaw people are bold, courageous and forthright people who, despite being subjected to inhuman treatment, did not succumb to being traded as slaves during the slave trade.

He emphasised that he has one cardinal belief, which is that it is only the will of God that prevails in every circumstance whether good or bad, winning or failing.

He clashed with the Kalabari people over the demise of their monarch, late King Theophilus J.T. Princewill assured them that the state government would fully participate in the burial activities while urging the people to put their differences aside and work together to give the late king a befitting burial.

In his speech, the regent of Kalabari kingdom, Dr. Charles Numbere Princewill said they visited to notify the governor that Theophilus J.T. Princewill, Amachree XI, The Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of the Kalabari Kingdom has died and formally invited him to attend the funeral. He thanked the governor for the support already given to them and solicited more.

On his part, Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG) Dr. Tammy Danagogo said Governor Fubara has shown so much love towards the Kalabari people and committed to giving a befitting burial to their late Amanyanabo.