Veteran Actor Amaechi Muonagor Is Battling Kidney Disease, Diabetes, Stroke...Tony One Week





Nollywood actor, Amaechi Monagor, has recently been diagnosed with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke during his three-week hospital admission.

His cousin, Tony One Week, shared this health update on Facebook, stating that Monagor was currently contending with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke.

In his post on Sunday, Tony wrote, "This picture was taken two weeks ago when I visited my cousin Amaechi Monagor (Aguiyi) at the Nnewi Teaching Hospital. I initially had wanted to quietly assist as much as I could but later decided to make this post to clarify some things so that my friends, fans, and Amaechi's fans, and indeed the online community can be better informed.

“Amaechi is currently down with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke. He had been managing his diabetes over the years and living his life. He is presently undergoing weekly dialysis and other treatments at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi.

“His family had been shouldering the costs for years, until the recent stroke made his case more serious and indeed more expensive to battle alone, hence the publicity. Within the limits of my capabilities, I have done and am still doing my best to assist as much as I can, even reaching out to well-meaning individuals who are donating to this cause.

“Contrary to most online publications, Amaechi is my first cousin. His father and my father are of the same father. We have had a wonderful relationship as members of the same industry, and I am proud of him as a 'brother.' Amaechi is so loved worldwide, and his fans, friends, and ndi Obosi have been wonderful so far. Many groups have been donating money for his hospital bills.

“As of today, there's some improvement. His blood sugar is under control, but he is still on admission, weekly dialysis, physiotherapy, and other treatments. His full treatments and recovery require sustained funding or donations. No amount is too small.”