Kayode Ajulo Expresses Gratitude To Nigerians Over SAN Conferment

Newly appointed Senior Advocate of Nigeria Kayode Ajulo has thanked all those who stood by him after his conferment

He penciled this statement of gratitude via hos social media handle

"I am deeply humbled and honored by your presence at my conferment ceremony and the dinner held in my honor. Your unwavering support and gracious presence have made this occasion truly remarkable and memorable for me.

To be recognized as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria is an immense privilege and a testament to years of hard work, dedication, and passion for the legal profession. I am grateful for the significant role you play wittingly and unwittingly in this is journey.

Your guidance, encouragement, and belief in my abilities have been invaluable, and I owe a debt of gratitude to you.

Your well wishes and kind gestures will forever be etched in my heart. I am truly grateful for your support and look forward to continuing our shared pursuit of justice and legal excellence.

May the Almighty keep you and continue to enlarge your coast.

With deepest gratitude,

Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, OON