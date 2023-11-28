I Built My Empire Through Hard Work, Not Rituals- Kanayo O Kanayo

For the umpteenth time, veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo Onyekwere Kanayo; have warned Nigerian youths who are engrossed in the get rich quick syndrome, that making money through rituals and other diabolic means could only lead to a dead end; as nothing good comes out of this.





He said that most youths who are captivated and enthralled by what they watch in movies fail to understand that movies are just make believe, and in reality, there is no connection between human sacrifice and wealth. Adding that only hard work can guarantee ones wealth and peace of mind





The Nollywood actor is known for his infamous roles of acting as rituals in movies.





Kanayo revealed this during an online Town Hall Meeting, powered by an online news platform which is held every month.





Speaking on the topic, “Rituals, Riches, and Realities: The Myths of Money-Making and the Dignity of Labour,” the veteran actor, advised youths to better indulge in hard work.





According to him, “These people (youths) have raised their ante and it is no longer about what they watch (movies). There is no truth to the fact that a man living in a thatched house will ask you to kill your girlfriend and sleep with her to make money.





“The Yahoo (scam) we knew many years ago, was writing letters and promising deals that were utopian. We know many people who are in public office today who were part of it. I will not want to mention names.





“But today, people are told that, the in-thing is Yahoo Promax, which involves killing someone, eating the heart of the person and washing it down with Hennessy, and the belief that you will make money once it’s done. I can’t see any connection between that and making money. Money is made through hard work.”





“I laid the foundation of my house in 2015, and in 2016, Globacom, owned by Mike Adenuga, signed me as one of those to be a part of a nationwide campaign it was holding.





“The money was huge. It involved performances in many cities, but sometimes they count 10 cities and pay us upfront, even before we start visiting those cities.





“So, I made a lot of money and built my house. I can say, I made a sacrifice to build that house because, at that time, I had the option of buying a brand new 2015 Range Rover. If I had bought it, today, I would have been seen as someone who was driving an old Range Rover.





“So, the sacrifice I made was that I left the Range Rover and completed my house.





That was the sacrifice I made.”