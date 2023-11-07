UNIUYO Set To Honor Ex Super Eagles Keeper Vincent Enyeama

Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital will stand still this weekend as the University of Uyo honours former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Enyeama Vincent with honorary degree at her 26th, 27th and 28th combined convocation.

Born 41 years ago, Enyeama is one of the three eminent Nigerians that will bag this year’s honorary degree of the oldest Federal University in Akwa Ibom State for making Nigeria proud in the world of sports.

Over 20 years, he has played for Ibom Stars, Enyimba, Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Bnei Yehuda, Hapoel Tel Aviv, Lille and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Enyeama was a member, Nigerian football team between 2002 and October 2015, serving as its captain from 2013 until his retirement from international football in 2015.

With 101 caps, he is Nigeria's most capped player of all time.

Despite his below-average height for a goalkeeper, Enyeama is popularly regarded as one of the greatest African goalkeepers of all time and of his era.

In March this year, he was ranked the greatest African goalkeeper in history selected above other legendary African goalkeepers such as Joseph-Antoine Bell, Thomas N’Kono, and Essam El-Hadary by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

The former Super Eagles captain represented the Nigerian national team in three World Cup tournaments and played a key role in the team’s victory in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Enyeama had a decorated career as a goalkeeper with numerous individual awards including being named the best goalkeeper in the Israeli Premier League three times and the best goalkeeper in Ligue 1 in the 2013-2014 season.

He also holds the record for the most clean sheets in a season in the French top flight, with 21 shutouts in 2013-2014.

Enyeama is regarded as the greatest goalkeeper in Nigeria football history with his consistent impresssive performance in goal for the Super Eagles for many years.

I present to you, Vincent Enyeama, a proud son of Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and a father of three.

Source : Harrison Essien