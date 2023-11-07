Another Nollywood Actor, Natty Bruce, Is Dead

Nollywood 'martial arts' actor, Natty Bruce, is dead. 

Film critic, Dr Shaibu Husseini, confirmed the news on his Facebook page late Monday. 

Sharing a photo of the deceased, Husseini wrote, "I have just been reliably informed that light has dimmed on foremost Nollywood's 'martial arts' actor Natty Bruce. 

"The green belter was passionate about integrating Martial Arts in Nollywood movies. 

"He also tried to produce a full length Martial Art movie... Good night Oga Natty...... bye bye Sir." 

CKNNews could not ascertain what led to his death 


