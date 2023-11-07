Hilda Baci Congratulates Irish Chef, Alan Fisher, Over World Record

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Chef Hilda Baci has congratulated  Irish Chef, Alan Fisher, who emerged as the latest Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. 


The Guinness World Records on Tuesday disclosed that Fisher from Ireland cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan. 


Reacting to Fisher's success,  Baci who is the former record holder, congratulated Alan on her X account on Tuesday. 


She wrote, “Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!" 


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال