Hilda Baci Congratulates Irish Chef, Alan Fisher, Over World Record

Chef Hilda Baci has congratulated Irish Chef, Alan Fisher, who emerged as the latest Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.





The Guinness World Records on Tuesday disclosed that Fisher from Ireland cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan.





Reacting to Fisher's success, Baci who is the former record holder, congratulated Alan on her X account on Tuesday.





She wrote, “Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!"



