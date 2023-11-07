Tokunbo Ojekunle Is Late Wale Olomu Awards' Chairman

Foremost broadcaster Tokunbo Ojekunle has been picked as the Chairman of the Wale Olomu Memorial Awards' Steering Committee.

Ojekunle was appointed during a virtual inaugural meeting of the committee held on Thursday, 2 November 2023. 

Other members are Charles Okogene (Vice Chairman), Segun Martins Fajemisin (Secretary/Diaspora Coordinator), Wale Fashina (Technical  Adviser) and Ayodele Lawal (Media Adviser).

Speaking during the meeting, the  coordinator of the awards, Femi Akintunde-Johnson highlighted the roles and responsibilities attached to each position and enjoined all members to rise to their responsibilities so as to have a hitch-free award in memory of the late Adewale Olomu.

Akintunde-Johnson briefed the committee about some the tentative categories,  namely Music producers,Sound Engineers, Studio Managers, Music Video Editors, Artiste Managers, Band Managers, Live Show Photographers, Set  Designers, Session Men, Backup Vocalists, Percussionists, Disc /Vid Jockeys, Hype Men/Women and others.

He also tasked them to draw up a catalogue  of names as nominees to be considered for the awards with suggestions from members of the public.

Wale Olomu award will be held between 9 and 23 December 2023 on a two hour radio programme, 'The Vintage Talkshow' on Top Radio 90.9 FM, starting from 7am.




