LASU To Probes Alleged Certificate Racketeering

byCKN NEWS -
The management of Lagos State University say it is investigating recent  allegations of "Certificate Racketeering" and a purported "sting operation" within the institution. 


This was made known in a statement signed by the Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, and shared on the institution's X account on Tuesday.


The school management clarified that it promptly reported the  allegations to the appropriate law enforcement authorities, including the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, adding that investigations by these authorities are currently ongoing, and the findings are pending.


The statement read, "The attention of Lagos State University Management has been drawn to recent reports regarding alleged 'Certificate Racketeering' and a 'sting operation' in the university. 


“We hereby establish that the management of Lagos State University had promptly brought the original allegations to the attention of general law enforcement authorities including the Office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions. These authorities have not yet concluded their investigations. Lagos State University Management does not take such matters lightly.


“ Its own inquiries into the allegations will be concluded before the end of 2023. Consistently with applicable law, the outcome of the inquiry will be published and appropriate action will be taken. For emphasis, there has been no "cover up" and there will be no 'cover up."


