UAE Has Granted Air Peace Approval For Direct Flight To Dubai ...Festus Keyamo

byCKN NEWS -
0



The government of United Arab Emirates has granted Air Peace the approval to operate direct flight to Dubai.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, SAN, who disclosed this weekend, said Emirates Airlines, which has stopped operations to the country due to its inability to repatriate dollars earned in the country home, also announed its readiness to commence direct flights to Nigeria.

He said the Emirates Airlines’ management disclosed news of its readiness to resume flight to Nigeria at the just-concluded Dubai Airshow.

The Head, Press, in the Minstry of Aviation and Aerospace, Odutayo Oluseyi, said in a statement that the minister also met with the management of Airline Executive, led by its CEO, Dana Hatcic, a company that indicated interest in establishing an MRO facility in Nigeria.

He said the minister expressed the possibility of a maiden edition of the  Nigeria  Air Show sometime in November  2024.

According to him, Nigeria will be the first African country to organize such an event.

Keyamo also visited the pavilions of leading aviation and aerospace  industries in the world to inspect modern technologies that could be of use in driving his 5- Point Agenda for the aviation industry in Nigeria, particularly the improvement of infrastructure and promotion of innovation and creativity in cutting-edge technologies relating to civil aviation.

CKNNews reports that the Dubai Airshow, which commenced on November 13 and concluded on November 17, 2023,  attracted a considerable number of participants from around the world, including leading aviation and aerospace  industry specialists.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال