CKN Follows In The Footsteps Of Osinbajo, Fashola , Gbajabiamila etc , Bags Igbobi College Old Boys' Association Merit Award

The Editor in Chief of CKNNews Media Group, Chris Kehinde Nwandu has bagged the highest award of Nigeria's foremost school, Igbobi College Yaba

In a statement issued on Sunday Chris Kehinde Nwandu was one of the 39 distinguished old students of the premier college picked for the 2024 ICOBA MERIT AWARD out of thousands of nominations

The event is scheduled for the 4th of February 2024 at the College premises

According to Chairman of the Award Committee and 1st Vice-President of Igbobi College Old Boys Association Mr Yomi Badejo Okusanya the award is in recognition of Nwandu's contributions to the Association as a two term National Publicity Secretary, Lagos State Branch Secretary and Pinoneer Editor In Chief of "The Igbobian " ( In House Magazine of the Association

Igbobi College Old Boys Merit Association awards are categorized in Four

1. Service To ICOBA

2. Service to Igbobi College

3. Service To The Nation

4. Professional Excellence

Some other recipients of the year's award include Jimi Onanuga , Bayo Rotimi , Dr Gbenga Aina , Major Gen Adekunle Adetayo, Dr Lanre Olushola , Kunle Adeniji , Prof Baiyewu , Femi Tejuosho and other eminent Nigerians

Past awardees also include former Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo, former Governor of Lagos State Babatunde Raji Fashola, former Speaker of House of Representatives and current Chief of Staff to the President Hon Femi Gbajabiamila , Late Jurist Teslim Elias , Prof Ayo Banjo , Prof Ade Ajayi , Ayo Abina , Tunji Akinwumi , Maj Gen Oyefesobi rtd and many others

The Award is open to all Old Students of Igbobi College

Speaking on the award ,the multiple award winning journalist and Law Graduate thanked the Association for the honor done him

Full List Of Awardees

Igbobi College Yaba was established on 2nd February 1932 and has produced several personalities that excelled in all spheres of human endeavours

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is of the 1979/84-86 set of ICOBA

About Chris Kehinde Nwandu

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS

He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism

With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria

Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK )

Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation

Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations

Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria

Fellow And Board Member : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management

Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

Founder :FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals