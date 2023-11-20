Anger As Appeal Court Sacks 3 Governors In Opposition Parties Within 4 Days

byCKN NEWS -
0



Criticisms have trailed the sacking of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State by the Court of Appeal, triggering reactions that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was at work to run one-party system in Nigeria.

The sacking of Mutfwang was the third experience of the opposition in four days.

Last week, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), raised the alarm that there was a plot to overturn the will of the people as expressed during the general elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Damagum alleged that there was a design by the APC to “cripple democracy, overthrow the democratic rights of Nigerians, suppress the Rule of Law and downgrade our nation to a fiefdom run by the whims of a cabal.”

Mutfwang of the PDP had 525,299 votes while his APC challenger, Nentawe Goshwe, polled 481,370 votes in the governorship election in March.

Goshwe challenged the victory at the tribunal saying that Mutfwang did not comply with the Electoral Act as he was not validly nominated and sponsored by his party.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال