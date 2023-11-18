Tonto Dikeh Demands MohBad's Body For Burial

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has demanded that the Nigerian Police Force release the body of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, for burial, lamenting the force's sluggishness in completing the investigation into his death.

Dikeh made this known in an Instagram post late Friday night, adding that justice must prevail in the death of the 'Beast and Peace' crooner. 

Dikeh wrote, "Give us Mohbad for a befitting burial. We are tired of your carelessness and slowness. If no one speaks, I will. 

"I have invested too much of my emotions, time, and love to see this Justice go through. As QM says, give the police more time. 

"Honestly, we have given you all the more time than necessary. This is not the case to be swept under. We want Justice."

MohBad, died September 12 at 27. 


