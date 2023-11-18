Tinubu Congratulates New Liberian President

President Bola Tinubu congratulates the government and people of Liberia on the successful conduct of the Liberian Presidential Election.

The President also congratulates President-elect Joseph Boakai, who won the mandate of the people, enjoining him to unite the country and build on the popular support expressed through the ballot box to deliver good governance to the people of Liberia.

President Tinubu commends President George Weah for demonstrating uncommon leadership by conceding the election and averting any form of socio-political crisis.

The President says President Weah's great act of democratic sportsmanship is exemplary, particularly at this time in West Africa, when democracy is under attack by malign actors who are bent on subverting the will of the people.

"I commend President George Weah for his sterling example, undiluted patriotism, and statesmanship. He has defied the stereotype that peaceful transitions of power are untenable in West Africa. He has demonstrated that the outcome of elections in the sub-region need not become the propellant of violence and unrest and that the will of the people must always be respected," the President states.

President Tinubu thanks the people of Liberia for peacefully exercising their rights and implores them to remain steadfast in the furtherance of peace and democracy.



