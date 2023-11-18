Imo Police Debunk Viral Video Of Alleged Attack On Officers

The Imo State Police Command has debunked a viral video said to capture an alleged attack on officers at the Emekuku area of the state.

The spokesperson for the command, Henry Okoye, made this known in a statement on the command's X page on Saturday.

An X user had on Friday shared a video of an attack on officers, claiming that the event happened at Emekuku in the Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

"Insecurity continue in Imo state. This is Emekuku, Owerri Imo state capital,

17/11/2023. An alleged confrontation between the Nigerian army and police of which some police were gunned down," an X user, EmekaGift100, captioned the video.

Debunking the claim, Okoye partly wrote, "The Imo State Police Command wishes to clear the air concerning a video making rounds in the media purporting the attack and killing of Police Officers at Emekuku in Owerri North LGA of Imo State, on 17/11/2023.

"The Command wishes to put the record straight that there was no record of any incident of attack and killing of Police Officers in Imo State yesterday, 17/11/2023.

"The incident shown in the viral video happened at Nwofe road, outskirts of Abakiliki Town and Ebonyi State Police Command has issued a statement confirming the attack, stating further that an intense manhunt is ongoing to hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the dastardly act."