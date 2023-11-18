Sanwo-Olu Shares 'Perfect Lagos Selfies' Captured By Slack-liner Jaan Roose

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has shared the 'Perfect Lagos Selfies' captured as Slack-liner and Red Bull Athlete, Jaan Roose, walked on a rope from Sterling Towers to the Onome Rig.

The Lagos Safety Commission had partnered Red Bull on a project meant to showcase the beauty of the state which was tagged the 'Perfect Lagos Selfie'.

Sanwo-Olu shared photos from the exercise on his X page on Saturday.

He partly wrote, "Lagos is the epitome of creativity at its finest and we are saying well done and congratulations to #JaanRoose , the Guinness World Record holder, who has captured the Perfect Lagos Selfie while walking in the sky from Sterling Towers to the Onome Rig.

"His expertise in slack-lining, blending balance training, recreation, and moving meditation is beautifully showcasing our city's vibrant spirit.

"Capturing the beauty of our skyline against the backdrop of the Blue Line Rail is an admirable feat.

"Partnering with the Lagos Safety Commission, this project highlights the splendour of Lagos State."