Former Military Governor Dies From Heart Attack

The former Military Governor of Old Ondo State, General Ekundayo Babakayode Opaleye (retd), is dead.

He was Governor of Ondo State, Nigeria, from August 1986 to December 1987, during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

CKNNews learned that Opaleye died at his Ibara Government Reservation Area residence in Abeokuta on Saturday morning, having suffered a heart attack.

The deceased was, until his demise, the Balogun Erunmu Owu Kingdom in Abeokuta.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described Ekundayo as a patriotic military officer, saying his death is a great loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Abiodun said the late Opaleye’s patriotism as a military officer and dedication to duty as an administrator will always be remembered.

“Major General Opaleye’s contribution to our nation, particularly during his tenure as the military governor, will always be remembered.

His dedication and service to the people of old Ondo State will forever be cherished. His sudden demise is a great loss to the entire country.

“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family, offering our support and prayers as they navigate through this painful period.

May they find strength and solace in the memories shared with Major General Opaleye. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” the Governor said.