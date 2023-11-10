10 SDP Supporters Die In Kogi Accident

No fewer than 10 supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have lost their lives in a road accident that occurred on Saturday along the Anyingba-Ankpa road.

Two other people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

It was reliably gathered that the accident happened at about 10 a.m. on Saturday in Okura when the SDP members left Ankpa for Anyigba for a meeting.

It was further gathered that the meeting, which involved coordinators of the party, was summoned by the party’s stakeholders to analyse the recent Kogi state governorship election, in which candidate Murtala Yakubu Ajaka came in second.

“It was a head-on collision crash involving another vehicle at speed conveying people from the SDP meeting.

“The unfortunate incident occurred due to excessive speeding, which led to a loss of control that resulted in the crash.”

An eyewitness account said the injured are currently receiving treatment at one of the hospitals in Anyingba.

The campaign council of the SDP has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

When called the Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp., Mr Samuel Oyedeji, for confirmation of the accident, he said he had yet to get a report from the zone.