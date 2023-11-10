10 SDP Supporters Die In Kogi Accident

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

No fewer than 10 supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have lost their lives in a road accident that occurred on Saturday along the Anyingba-Ankpa road.

Two other people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

It was reliably gathered that the accident happened at about 10 a.m. on Saturday in Okura when the SDP members left Ankpa for Anyigba for a meeting.

It was further gathered that the meeting, which involved coordinators of the party, was summoned by the party’s stakeholders to analyse the recent Kogi state governorship election, in which candidate Murtala Yakubu Ajaka came in second.

“It was a head-on collision crash involving another vehicle at speed conveying people from the SDP meeting.

“The unfortunate incident occurred due to excessive speeding, which led to a loss of control that resulted in the crash.”

An eyewitness account said the injured are currently receiving treatment at one of the hospitals in Anyingba.

The campaign council of the SDP has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

When called the Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp., Mr Samuel Oyedeji, for confirmation of the accident, he said he had yet to get a report from the zone.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال