Breaking : Suspected Killer Of Rivers DPO Arrested In Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has said that its operatives have arrested one of the suspected killers of the former Divisional Police Officer, Ahoada Division, Rivers State, late Bako Angbashim, a Superintendent of Police.

This was contained in a statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Asinim Butswat.

It identified the suspect as Onyekachi Okowa, who is the second in command to TuBaba of the Iceland cult group.

The command said Ikowa was arrested in a hideout in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Saturday following credible intelligence.

It added that the suspect had been handed over to the Rivers State Police Command.

The statement read, “Police operatives in Bayelsa State have nabbed one of the killers of Late SP Bako Angbashim, former Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division, Rivers State.

“The suspect one Onyekachi Ikowa ‘m’  43 years, the second in command to TuBaba of the dreaded Icelander cult group, was arrested on 18 November 2023 based on credible intelligence that he was hibernating in Yenagoa after participating in the callous murder of Late SP Bako Angbashim, in September 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Francis Iduh has charged police operatives to fish out any of his cohorts who are hiding in Bayelsa State, he stressed that the Bayelsa Command under his watch would not be a haven for criminals to hide.”

“The suspect has been handed over to the Rivers Police Command for further investigation.”

