Tinubu Swears In Eight New Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated eight new permanent secretaries. 

Tinubu had on Friday approved the appointment of the eight new Permanent Secretaries.

Their appointment followed the recently concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. 

This was made known in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale. 

Tinubu anticipates that the new Permanent Secretaries, having emerged at the top of qualified candidates after a diligent assessment process, will deploy their expertise and competence in the effective execution of the Renewed Hope mandate to revitalize service delivery in all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in the superseding interest of the Nigerian people. 

The new Permanent Secretaries are: 

(1) Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo 

(2) Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji 

(3) Rimi Nura Abba 

(4) Bako Deborah Odoh 

(5) Omachi Raymond Omenka 

(6) Ahmed Dunoma Umar 

(7) Watti Tinuke 

(8​) Ella Nicholas Agbo

