Lagos Taskforce Crushes 1,500 Seized Motorcycles

The Commissioner of Transportation in Lagos, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, along with the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Wale Musa, on Monday observed the destruction of 1,500 seized motorcycles at the Lagos State Taskforce premises.

The Lagos State Government posted images of the event on its account on Monday.

The caption read, "Commissioner for #lagosMOT1, Oluwaseun Osiyemi with the Permanent Secretary, Mr Wale Musa, at the crushing of 1,500 seized commercial motorcycles at the Lagos State Taskforce premises on Monday, 27th of November 2023."