FEC Approves N27.5trn For 2024 As Tinubu Presents Budget To NASS In Wednesday

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2024 Appropriation Bill with aggregate expenditure of N27.5 trillion.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, announced this on Monday after the federal cabinet meeting presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister also said the targeted revenue for next year is N18 trillion.

According to him, further details of the budget will be released when President Tinubu makes his presentation of the budget to the National Assembly.

CKNNews gathered that the president will present the budget on Wednesday

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال