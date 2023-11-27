FEC Approves N27.5trn For 2024 As Tinubu Presents Budget To NASS In Wednesday

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2024 Appropriation Bill with aggregate expenditure of N27.5 trillion.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, announced this on Monday after the federal cabinet meeting presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister also said the targeted revenue for next year is N18 trillion.

According to him, further details of the budget will be released when President Tinubu makes his presentation of the budget to the National Assembly.

CKNNews gathered that the president will present the budget on Wednesday