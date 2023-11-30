Thieves Forced To Drink Alcohol Stolen From South African Shop

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A viral video on Wednesday shows the moment thieves were asked to drink alcohol drinks they stole from a shop in South Africa. 

The video was posted by a South African journalist, Velani Ludidi,who stated that the thieves broke into a store and stole alcoholic drinks. 

He added that when the thieves were caught a day after, the owner of the shop forced them to drink the alcoholic drinks they stole or risk jungle justice. 

“Thieves broke in and stole alcohol worth 14k. They were caught a day later with the alcohol. The owner said they must drink it all in one go or face umphakathi. The thieves are struggling, “ the post read. 

In the video, the suspects were seen drinking from the bottles of the alcoholic drinks. 


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال