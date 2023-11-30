Deputy Gov Aiyedatiwa Returns To Ondo, Heads Exco Meeting Today

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, returned to the state on Wednesday following last Friday’s meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

The President met with stakeholders in the Ondo All Progressives Congress over the political crisis rocking the state.

In the raging crisis, the Ondo State House of Assembly pushed for Aiyedatiwa’s impeachment in the face of the apparent breakdown of the relationship between ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa, who was acting governor while his principal was on a long medical vacation in Germany.

The Ondo Assembly met on Tuesday and disclosed that Aiyedatiwa had been asked to tender an undated resignation letter as part of the moves to resolve the political crisis.

According to the Assembly Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, the decision was taken at the meeting with Tinubu in Abuja.

But an ally of the deputy governor, who spoke on Tuesday, Aiyedatiwa was not pleased with the arrangement.

On Wednesday, it was gathered that the deputy returned to the state and went to his office to conduct some official activities.

A source in the deputy governor’s office informed our correspondent that Aiyedatiwa would preside over the state Executive Council meeting that would be holding on today ( Thursday).

The source said, “The deputy governor is around and he has resumed office today (Wednesday). He would preside over the exco meeting tomorrow (Thursday).”

Aiyedatiwa has been battling for political survival in the state as the state House of Assembly attempted to remove him following an allegation of gross misconduct against him.

The impeachment process was however stalled as the state Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, refused the request of the Assembly to set up a seven-man panel to investigate the deputy governor.

The crisis started when Akeredolu returned to the country after a medical vacation in Germany, in September this year. The crisis led to the intervention of President Tinubu, who held a meeting with the concerned parties last Friday.

On Wednesday, an Ondo APC chieftain, Otunba Olumide Araoyinbo, hailed the intervention of the President, saying would finally resolve the crisis and help to resuscitate commerce in the state.

Araoyinbo, a former Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly and President of the state Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a statement on Wednesday, said the political crisis created a climate of fear and discouraged commercial activities.

He hoped that peace had finally returned after Tinubu’s intervention.

Meanwhile, a group, Concerned Elites of Ondo State, in a statement on Wednesday, accused the Speaker of twisting the resolutions reached in the meeting with Tinubu.

The group said, “We have noticed that Mr Speaker, for reasons known to him, deliberately twisted facts to suit a certain interest by asserting that there was no agreement to transfer power to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, following the prolonged absence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“While reading the major conditions of status quo put forward at the meeting, which include retaining the cabinet, Assembly leadership and party leadership as currently constituted in the State, Mr. Speaker refused to mention that those conditions were hinged on Aiyedatiwa gaining acting governorship status.”