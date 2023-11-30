Court Jails Ogun Monarch For Impersonation

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has sentenced the Osolo of Ado-Odo, Muftau Dosunmu, to six months in prison for presenting himself as an Oba.

The Osolo title, which is one of the high chiefs in Ado-Odo, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, was upgraded to a coronet Oba by the past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, among 74 others across the state.

But, the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration has since its assumption of office reversed the upgrade of all 75 Obas.

In a phone conversation, Osolo said, “I got a letter of upgrading as a coronet Oba and I waited till we won a case filed before Justice Adeyemi of the State High Court before I did my traditional rites. We have a High Court judgement clearing the 75 Obas. I was joined in the case, even though I wasn’t a party initially. I didn’t do anything wrong after my traditional rites, I was only awarded honorary titles. That’s where the problem started with a few people in the town, who cooked lies against me.

“These people threatened me with the police. I was dragged to Zone 2 Police headquarters in Lagos, but the police said I didn’t do anything wrong. They returned to Ogun to continue with the police threat. But my lawyer told them that they could not be victimising a man who had a high court judgement. So, they filed a suit against me at the magistrate’s court.”

The Osolo said he tendered all necessary documents before the court, saying the written addresses were also adopted.

However, he said he was suddenly accused of lying before the court and was thereafter arrested by policemen from the Ogun State Police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

He spoke further, “So, yesterday the court read a ruling against me. I was asked to pay N300,000, which I did. But, immediately, another suit was filed against me at Court 3. My lawyer said this is not done anywhere. I have returned to Ado-Odo after paying the fine. I am going to appeal that judgment without further delay.”

Meanwhile, Dosunmu told our correspondent that the Ado-Odo community was almost in chaos when news broke out that he was convicted.

“Crisis almost broke out this morning when people got the information. I had to go out in my car, wound down to placate the people not to fight anybody,” he stated.

Asked to state what he felt could be responsible for the crisis, the Osolo said it was as a result of who becomes the next Oba of Ado-Odo.

He explained, “They think I am the one disturbing the installation of the next Olofin of Ado-Odo because I am the Chairman of the Kingmakers; which is not true. I am not disturbing the installation of anybody as the Olofin.”

However, he kicked against the interference of external forces in the selection of the new first-class monarch, saying “I don’t how the Ministry (of Chieftaincy Affairs) or the Yewa Traditional Council will be installing unqualified persons as kingmakers. This is the time the whole of Nigeria will hear about this matter.”

It could be recalled that the late Olofin of Ado-Odo, Adeniran was in April 2013 attacked by some angry youths of the town.

The royal father was in his SUV when he was flagged down by some angry youths. He was beaten and stripped naked by the people, who were said to have earlier invaded his palace to vandalise cars and torch his house.

It was gathered that the youths at the time were protesting a Supreme Court judgment of January 12, 2009, which validated Adeniran’s appointment as the Oba of Ado-Odo.

Since 2013, the deceased Osolo has been in exile in Abeokuta. He returned to Ado-Odo in December 2020.

Though the monarchs claimed they had secured a high court judgement against the state, the government had insisted that they should stop parading themselves as traditional rulers.



