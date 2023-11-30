56-day Detention: Man Seeks Release, N100m From NDLEA

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, adjourned till Friday, to hear the application option by a man in the custody of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mr. Obiora Samuel, seeking to enforce his right to freedom.

Samuel, in the court paper, told the court that he has been in the anti-narcotics agency’s custody since October 5, without trial.

He is also seeking, among others, N100million compensation.

Trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, adjourned to Friday, to hear Samuel’s fundamental rights application following an application by his counsel, Benson Ndakara.

NDLEA is the sole defendant in the suit.

At the resumption of proceedings, yestersday, Ndakara prayed the court to hear the motion, saying the prosecution had been served for well over a month.

He argued that the period within which the prosecution was permitted to respond by way of counter-affidavit had since lapsed.

But prosecution counsel, Juliana Uroabuchi, sought more time to respond, explaining that the delay was caused by her aged mother’s illness.

Justice Oweibo adjourned for definite hearing.

Samuel, of Festac Town, Lagos, is seeking a declaration that his arrest and detention since October 5, 2023, without being charged to court or released was unlawful, unconstitutional null and void.