Rema Cancels All December Shows To Focus On Health

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Afrobeats sensation, Daniel Ikubor aka Rema, has cancelled all engagements for December to focus on his health. 

The Calm Down crooner made this known on his Instagram story on Wednesday. 

Rema noted that during his years of touring, he had ignored his health, adding that it was time to recuperate. 

His terse statement read, "Breaks my heart to say that I won't be performing anywhere this December. Been years of touring I've ignored my health & I need time to recuperate. 2024 we go again love ❤️." 

This comes shortly after Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki unveiled plans to host the Edo-born musical prodigy, Rema, in a grand Homecoming Music Concert on December 21. 

Obaseki expressed his excitement to bring Rema back to his roots while speaking to youths at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Benin City, the state capital on Wednesday, according to a statement by the state government. 

The statement quoted Obaseki as saying, “By the grace of God, this Christmas, we will bring Rema home. Rema will have a Homecoming Concert.” 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال