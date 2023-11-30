Rema Cancels All December Shows To Focus On Health

Afrobeats sensation, Daniel Ikubor aka Rema, has cancelled all engagements for December to focus on his health.

The Calm Down crooner made this known on his Instagram story on Wednesday.

Rema noted that during his years of touring, he had ignored his health, adding that it was time to recuperate.

His terse statement read, "Breaks my heart to say that I won't be performing anywhere this December. Been years of touring I've ignored my health & I need time to recuperate. 2024 we go again love ❤️."

This comes shortly after Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki unveiled plans to host the Edo-born musical prodigy, Rema, in a grand Homecoming Music Concert on December 21.

Obaseki expressed his excitement to bring Rema back to his roots while speaking to youths at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Benin City, the state capital on Wednesday, according to a statement by the state government.

The statement quoted Obaseki as saying, “By the grace of God, this Christmas, we will bring Rema home. Rema will have a Homecoming Concert.”