NIS Officers Die In Fatal Accident Along Kano Zaria Expressway

 Tragedy has hit the Nigerian Immigration Service as an unspecified number of its men died in a fatal accident 

CKNNews learnt that the officers met their untimely death after a burst tire involving their vehicle 


The accident occurred along the Kano Zaria Expressway 

CKNNews gathered that they are immigration band boys who went to Kano for passing out parade and on their way returning to Abuja the tyres exploded hence the vehicle somersaulted

The NIS has been turned into serious mourning over the incident 

Attempt by CKNNews to get the reaction of the spokesman of the agency was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press 

