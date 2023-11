A young man from Benue called Terver Orphega who is the manager of second pot restaurant along Lobito crescent wuse 2 Abuja has committed suicide.

Report has it he became depressed after securing a business loan and was unable to payback due to harsh economic environment and hardship with doing business.





He drank sniper mixed with other concoctions after lodging at a hotel somewhere in garki. His corpse has been identified by the police and now at the morgue.