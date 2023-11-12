INEC Declares APC’s Ododo Winner Of Kogi Guber Poll

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of Saturday’s Governorship election in Kogi State.

Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Johnson Urama of the University of Nigeria, Nnsuka, announced the results at INEC state collation centre in Lokoja , the state capital, on Sunday night.

Urama said APC’s Ododo polled 446,237, while his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 259,052 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate polled 46,362 votes and Hon. Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Party (ADP) got 21,819 votes.

“Ahmed Ododo having certified the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and returned elected,”he said

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال